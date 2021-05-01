Nueces County Sheriff: Man shoots himself while running from deputies

Nueces County Sheriff Hooper said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the subject ran and shot himself.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office said he shot himself while running from deputies Tuesday morning.

A Nueces County warrant team went to Copper Ridge Apartments on the 6600 block of S. Staples at 9:30 a.m. looking for a 22-year-old with a warrant for aggravated assault, officials said.

Deputies had information that the man was there, but it was not his house. The team surrounded the building before knocking on the door, officials said.

When someone opened the door, authorities say the suspect ran from the apartment and shot himself in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

