CCPD: Man shoots son in Flour Bluff, leaving him with critical injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A father shot his son, Corpus Christi Police Department officers said, in the 900 block of Crossbill in Flour Bluff on Wednesday.
The younger man was left with critical injuries.
"The officers were able to secure the victim and the offender,” said CCPD Public Information Lt. Michael Pena. “The offender is going to be transported to the main police station to be spoken to by detectives. And the victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries."
While no official charges have been filed, a report will be generated for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The reason for the dispute remains unknown.