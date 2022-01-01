Man shot after attacking two CCPD officers with a knife during family violence incident on New Year's Eve

Two officers suffered stabbing and laceration injuries. A third officer at the scene drew his weapon and fired, striking the suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi police officers are recovering from injuries after they were attacked by a man with a knife while responding to a family violence call on New Year's Eve.

The man who police say attacked them was shot by a third officer at the scene and is also recovering in an area hospital.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Brett Street, in Corpus Christi's southside.

According to CCPD Chief Mike Markle, the officers were called to a family violence call at the Four Winds Apartments. When they made contact with a male suspect in the apartment, he assaulted them with a knife.

Two officers suffered stabbing and laceration injuries. A third officer drew his weapon and fired, striking the suspect.

Markle said all three officers involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol in officer-involved shooting investigations.

According to police, the two officers who were injured suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth individual, the victim of the initial domestic violence call, was also transported to an area hospital.

Once cleared from the hospital, the suspect in this case faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.