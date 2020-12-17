22-year-old man shot and killed on North Beach, police investigating

Officers with the CCPD said the man got into a disturbance with someone in the parking lot and was shot and killed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot on North Beach Tuesday night.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they arrived on the 4300 block on Surfside Blvd. around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a call of a shooting.

Officers said they found the 22-year-old man dead in the parking lot when they arrived on scene.

Robbery and homicide investigators were called to the scene. During their investigation, detectives learned the man got into a disturbance with someone in a car in the parking lot. A shot was fired from inside the car and the driver fled the scene, officers said.

This shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, call CCPD officers at 886-2600. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 888-TIPS.

