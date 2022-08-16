Man shot at Corpus Christi P.F. Chang's died after complications from injuries, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who was shot while working his shift at P.F. Chang's at La Palmera Mall has died from his injuries.
A post on the Corpus Christi Police Blotter said Travis Boring, 34, was treated and released from a local hospital after the shooting. He later experienced complications from those injuries and went to a hospital outside of city limits for treatment where he passed away, the post said.
It was around 3:30 p.m. August 8 when an employee went into the restaurant and shot the man during an argument. The suspect, Anthony Carrington, is also accused in another shooting before going to P.F. Chang's and an armed bank robbery after leaving the restaurant.
Carrington was arrested at the corner of Staples and Leopard streets at around 4:20 p.m. the same day after a short police search.
"They conducted a felony search and took the suspect into custody without incident," Pace said.
Carrington was charged with:
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Aggravated robbery
One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon may be upgraded since the victim died.
