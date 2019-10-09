CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot by a CCPD officer Tuesday morning after he was allegedly seen swinging a large metal pipe at several people, including responding authorities.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the officer who shot him was placed on paid administrative leave, as per department policy, according to CCPD Chief Mike Markle.

It was just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when police received reports of a suspicious person wielding a pipe in the 4500 block of Weber Road near Gollihar. Witnesses said the man was swinging the pipe at people in the area, and when officers arrived, police said the man confronted them with the pipe as well.

During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon several times and struck the man.

