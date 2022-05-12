BANQUETE, Texas — Authorities with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office have opened an investigation after a man was shot in Banquete early Thursday morning.
Law enforcement officials with the NCSO and Nueces County Constables were called to the 5400 block of Gladys St. sometime after 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.
The person responsible for the shooting has not been found, authorities said, and no description of the suspect was given.
There was one other person in the house at the time of the shooting, officials said.
Man shot in what police are calling a possible targeted home invasion in Banquete
This is a developing story. We will post updates here when they are received.
