CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police were called to an apartment complex Monday morning after a man was shot in the foot.

The call came in around 8 a.m. Monday at an apartment along the 5700 block of Wooldridge Road. Investigators said a dispute between family members led to an argument that quickly turned violent.

One man ended up being shot in the foot inside the apartment.

The suspect ran away but police surrounded him near the intersection of Holly and Airline roads, where he was arrested. As for the victim, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

