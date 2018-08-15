Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An 18-year old man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being shot at the intersection of Morales Street and Gollihar.

According to investigators, the man was shot inside a home after 7:50 p.m.

The man was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with serious injuries.

A witness was in the home at the time of that shooting and was taken in by police for questioning.

At this time police will not release any information. Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

