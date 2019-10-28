CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a close for a man who survived a shooting at the La Armada Apartments in Corpus Christi Monday afternoon.

It was just before 3 p.m. when the Corpus Christi Police Department was called out to the complex. A man in his 20s was shot in the leg on his front porch by someone police believe he knew following an altercation from earlier in the day.

Police said they do believe they have their primary suspect identified and are looking for at least two people connected to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, but police at the scene said it could have been worse. There was something that actually prevented the shot from causing more damage -- the victim's cell phone.

Police want to remind the public that if a shooting like this ever happens in your neighborhood, to be a "good witness" by safely keeping your distance away from the scene and calling it in to police right away.

