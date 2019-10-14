CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in Sunday night's officer-involved shooting as 22-year-old Emilio Mojica of Corpus Christi, Texas.

It was around 11 p.m. Sunday when the Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the 4300 block of Brentwood after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a male with a baseball bat. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the 22-year-old male and said he was not following commands.

According to police, officers attempted to use Tasers four different times but they were ineffective. Police said the male continued to make threats with the baseball bat and at one point, an officers discharged his weapon and struck the male.

Officers at the scene provided aid for the man until medics arrived at the scene. The man was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Mojica by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office at around noon Monday.

According to the CCPD, four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as per department policy.

CCPD Chief Mike Markle held a news conference Monday morning to address Sunday night's shooting, saying that the FBI has been notified and the case is under investigation.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.