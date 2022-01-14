Man shot, killed early this morning on Campbell St.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and the victim inside the car.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in his 20s was shot and killed this morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police were called to the 900 block of Campbell just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of shots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and the victim inside the SUV.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or who is responsible. Detectives are actively investigating the homicide.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, call police at 361-886-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

