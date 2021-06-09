Police: Man shot while selling shoes to someone he met online

The victim went to the apartment complex with his wife and child to sell a pair of shoes to someone he met online, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who was selling shoes to someone he met online was shot last night, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Caravelle Pkwy. near Weber just before 7 p.m. Sunday where they found a man who had a gunshot wound to the arm.

"My advice is if you attempt to sell any property or item that you have on Facebook or a Marketplace, make sure you go to a an open place like an HEB or something where there is a lot of people around," Lt. Philip Bintliff with the CCPD said.

The victim also had a gun and was able to fire shots at the shooter, but the shooter was able to get away. There is no description of the person officers are looking for at this time.

The gunshot victim is expected to be okay.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help police.

