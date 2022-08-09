Man shot outside convenience store on Ayers St.

The person police believe is responsible for the shooting left the scene on foot going toward S. Padre Island Dr. and has not been found, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot Tuesday morning outside a Corpus Christi convenience store, Corpus Christi police officials confirmed to 3NEWS.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. at Ayers and Bevecrest Streets. Police say when they arrived they found the man who was shot had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The person police believe is responsible for the shooting left the scene on foot going toward S. Padre Island Dr. and has not been found, officials said. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

"They know who they're looking for and officers are out on scene looking for that suspect right now," said Senior Officer Gena Peña.

Police are also interviewing witnesses to try to piece together what happened. Police are unsure if the victim and suspect know each other or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and no other information is available at this time. We have a crew on the scene and will post updates here as they are received.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.