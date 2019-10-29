CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is facing charges of assault after a relative got in the middle of an overnight dispute and stabbed the man in the back to protect another family member.

According to police, it happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Sacky near Ayers where officers located a man who was stabbed in the back. He told police that his nephew stabbed him.

Upon investigating, officers determined that the man was in the process of assaulting another family member when his nephew, a juvenile, rushed to the family member's defense and stabbed his uncle in the back. Police said the family have a known history of domestic violence.

The uncle, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he faces charges of assault.

Police said the juvenile nephew is not facing charges.

