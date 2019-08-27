CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man remains hospitalized Monday night in stable condition following a stabbing at a home on the 1100 block of Sabinas.

According to police, just after 5 p.m., a witness discovered a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are currently searching for the victim's attacker.

"At this time, we have no leads. And nothing to work on. It's currently under investigation," Lt. David Saldana said.

"Westside is more, is not a good place to live, you know? You want a place to live and not move around too much. Move to the southside," neighbor Manuel Montalvo said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

