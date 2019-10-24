CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 53-year-old man is still recovering after he was stabbed Wednesday night at a home just sound of Mathis, Texas.

San Patricio County Sheriff's deputies said no arrests have been made, but they said it all started with an argument over a business transaction.

Deputies said they received a call Wednesday night about a man bleeding on Highway 359 south of Mathis.

"He got jumped by two people and the next thing you know he was stabbed, so he got in his car and drove back toward Mathis to get away from here," San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Deputies said they interviewed the homeowner the told them a similar story. He said the person who stabbed him was an employee of his, but he only knew his first name.

Investigators said they are still working to identify the suspect. He could face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

