Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating King Square Apartments Wednesday night after one man was sent to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, three men kicked in a door at the apartment complex at 6 p.m. and stabbed a 39-year old man multiple times.

Currently, police are still piecing together information on the incident, and it has become difficult because there were no actual witnesses.

"We got a lot of questions to answer yet. however, we're working on it," Lt. James Grey said. "Just hearing the disturbance. we don't have any good eyewitnesses at this point."

The man was rushed to Bay Area Hospital in serious condition.

If you have any helpful information on the incident call police at 361-886-2600.

