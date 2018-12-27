CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 72-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while crossing the street illegally in the 5000 block of Greenwood.

According to police, the man was struck by an 81-year-old woman driving east on Greenwood. He was not in a crosswalk.

Police said the man suffered injuries to his head and elbow, but is expected to be okay. He could, however, face a citation for jaywalking.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and will not received any citations.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, there were 30 traffic fatalities in Corpus Christi in 2018 and half of them involved a pedestrian.

