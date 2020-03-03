CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the armed robbery of one of Corpus Christi's city council members, according to police.

It was back on Feb. 11 in the 400 block of Chaparral when City Councilman Michael Hunter was the victim of an aggravated robbery.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, information they received led them to a suspect at a residence in the 800 block of Erwin. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, they served a warrant at that residence Monday and arrested 26-year-old Cedric Hall.

Hall was arrested without incident and now faces charges of aggravated robbery.

