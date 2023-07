Officials with CCPD said the man is believed to have non-life threatning injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called out to the 6200 block of Manresa Drive near Kostoryz Road just before 7 p.m. in relation to a shooting.

Police told 3NEWS that a man was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding how the man was shot are still unknown.

Officials with CCPD said that the man is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.