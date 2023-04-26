Man thrown from 18 wheeler after trying to cross train track in Refugio county

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple EMS and law enforcement agencies are in Refugio county investigating a train crash involving an 18 wheeler.
The Refugio County Sheriff's Office stated the accident happened on US Hwy. 77, just north of the Hilcorp gate, in a social media post Wednesday.
Refugio County Sheriff Raul Gonzales told 3NEWS that the driver of the semi-truck was not wearing a seatbelt, which resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle.
The extent of the man's injuries are unclear.
One southbound lane of Hwy. 77 is closed, and motorists are advised to be cautious when passing the area.
This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS for more updates as they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
"The guy is pinned under the 18-wheeler, I guess he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and ejected him."