Man thrown from 18 wheeler after trying to cross train track in Refugio county

Sheriff Raul Gonzales told 3NEWS the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple EMS and law enforcement agencies are in Refugio county investigating a train crash involving an 18 wheeler.

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office stated the accident happened on US Hwy. 77, just north of the Hilcorp gate, in a social media post Wednesday.

Refugio County Sheriff Raul Gonzales told 3NEWS that the driver of the semi-truck was not wearing a seatbelt, which resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle.

The extent of the man's injuries are unclear.

One southbound lane of Hwy. 77 is closed, and motorists are advised to be cautious when passing the area.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS for more updates as they become available.

