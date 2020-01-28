CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he lost control of his vehicle and flipped over.

First-responders were called to the scene at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to I-37 and Violet Rd.



According to first-responders, the vehicle caught on fire, but the passenger was able to escape the fiery crash.

Investigators said the man appeared to be intoxicated and had lacerations to his head.

3News was told the man is expected to be okay. Officials handling the incident had to shut down the freeway to clean up debris and further investigate the wreck.

