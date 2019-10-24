SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff Investigators were called out to investigate a stabbing Thursday night at a home off State Highway 359 south of Mathis.

Mathis EMS transported a man who had been stabbed multiple times following a disturbance. The victim was transported to Spohn Shoreline and remains in stable condition. 3News was informed that the victim is said to be talking to investigators.

According to the victim, an argument started about payment for work he did on a house project and wasn't paid for his services. The victim told authorities two men jumped him.

The search for two suspects men continues Wednesday evening.

