SINTON, Texas — A man is recovering Thursday night after being hit by a train as he tried to cross the railroad tracks on Highway 77 north of Sinton.
According to investigators, the pick-up truck was trying to outrun the crossing arms of the railroad when a car in front of him reportedly stalled out and get stuck on the tracks.
The train was unable to stop in time, hitting the man's pick-up in the back which caused it to spin and land in a ditch.
The man was transported to a hospital in Corpus Christi with minor injuries.
