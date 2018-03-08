Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint arrested a man who attempted to smuggle cocaine across the border using a pillow.

A 31-year-old man was carrying the pillow of drugs on a commercial.

Agents discovered a single bundle of cocaine weighing about two-pounds inside the man's pillow.

The drugs are valued at more than $74,000. The cocaine and the man were then turned over to the DEA for further investigation and charges.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII