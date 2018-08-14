Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A man received a ticket Monday night, and a dog didn't survive after an accident at the intersection of SPID and Commodore Drive.

Officers said the man in the car was trying to turn left to take Highway 361 when he went through a red light hitting a jeep driving along Park Road 22.

The man was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to the officers, there were two dogs inside the car, and one of those dogs did not make it.

