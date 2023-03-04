DPS: Man walking on US-77 Sunday night hit by car, killed

Zachariah Ray Clark, 47, of Sinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SINTON, Texas — A person who was walking along US-77 in San Patricio County was hit and killed by a car Sunday night, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on April 2. Officials said a car was going southbound on US-77 in the right lane when they hit a person who was walking "on the roadway in the lane of travel."

Zachariah Ray Clark, 47, of Sinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS officials continue to investigate the crash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!