DPS: Man walking on US-77 Sunday night hit by car, killed

Zachariah Ray Clark, 47, of Sinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SINTON, Texas — A person who was walking along US-77 in San Patricio County was hit and killed by a car Sunday night, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS). 

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on April 2. Officials said a car was going southbound on US-77 in the right lane when they hit a person who was walking "on the roadway in the lane of travel."

Zachariah Ray Clark, 47, of Sinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

DPS officials continue to investigate the crash. 

