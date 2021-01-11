Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Aransas Pass caught in Louisiana

Aransas Pass detectives said Lamonte Morris had a private security license and a job that allowed him access to underage children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted out of Aransas Pass on child sex charges was caught by US Marshals in Louisiana Monday morning.

Lamonte Morris, 38, who had been on the run since June, was found in Orleans Parish in Louisiana and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials with the Aransas Pass Police Department said.

If you have any information on Morris, contact Detective Troy Poe with the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361–758–5224.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by calling (800)245-TIPS (8477) or visiting https://www.p3tips.com/437.

