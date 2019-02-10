CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department needs your help finding a man who they say tricked the self-checkout at Walmart and made off with a computer.

According to police, on July 11 a man went to the computer section at the Aransas Pass Walmart where he was seen looking at several computers. He then left the store, changed clothes, and returned with a shopping cart.

During his second trip to the store, the suspect was seen grabbing a fan and a computer. He then removed the fan from the box and replaced it with the computer before purchasing the fan at the self-checkout.

Police said the suspect drove off in a blue Ford F-150 with fading paint.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts or the identity of this suspect, call the Tri-County Crimestoppers at 361-758-8477 or 1-800-245-8477.

