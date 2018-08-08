Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A local man is behind bars after being accused of killing a woman back in June and leaving her body in a roadside ditch near Petronila.

50-year-old Trinidad Perez was captured in Travis County near Austin and extradited to Corpus Christi.

Perez is accused of killing 28-year old Yvonne Villanueva. Villanueva was reported missing back on June 11, and her body was discovered just two days later.

Villanueva's family found out Perez was arrested after coming across a recent article about the case online.

"But the main thing now is that I can rest because he's in jail and soon justice will be served," Edna Villanueva said.

Perez faces charges of murder and assault, and his bond is set at $550,000.

