Man wanted on Corpus Christi PD murder warrant attempted to disarm officer during arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested for a murder that happened in January where a man was shot to death inside of his car.
43-year-old Nicholas Alaniz, who had a warrant for murder, was found Thursday on the 2900 block of David Street.
Alaniz tried to take an officer's weapon during his arrest, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers also found heroin and drug paraphernalia on Alaniz during the arrest.
Alaniz had a loaded gun on him that had the serial number filed off at the time of arrest, officials said in the statement. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Back on Jan. 14, officers were called to Lee St. near Driscoll Children's Hospital after residents reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in a car that was riddled with bullet holes. The man, who officers said was in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Alaniz was booked Thursday on the following charges:
- Warrant of Arrest-Murder
- Resisting Arrest
- Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer
- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Tamper w/ID Numbers from Personal Property
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
If you have any information about this murder, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.
Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.
