Nueces County Sheriff's Office needs help finding wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

Earnest Thomas is described as a 36-year-old male, who stands 6 feet, weighs approximately 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Thomas is wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery, which holds a $200,000 bond.

If you know where Thomas is, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5 p.m.

