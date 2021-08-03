Man was laying in highway lane when hit by truck and killed, DPS officials said

Ricardo Garcia, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while laying in a lane of IH37 about 3 miles northwest of George West in Live Oak County, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

DPS officials said their preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling north on IH-37 and hit someone laying in the right lane.

The person was dressed in black clothing and the driver did not see the person laying in the roadway, according to DPS officials.

Ricardo Garcia, 29, of George West, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.