Victoria (KIII News) — The 26-year-old man convicted of burning a mosque in Victoria, Texas, last year will spend more than 24 years in a federal prison.

Marq Vincent Perez was found guilty of hate crime damage to religious property, using fire to commit a federal felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was found guilty back in July when prosecutors argued that he believes all Muslims are terrorists.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII