East Texas man whose daughter's frostbitten feet were amputated after winter storm enters guilty plea

Judicial records show Glenn Caldwell's sentencing hearing will be held Jan. 4.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to not seeking proper medical attention for his daughter whose severely frostbitten feet were amputated following the winter storm in February.

Glenn Caldwell, 45, entered a guilty plea during a pre-trial hearing Monday afternoon in the 7th District Court to an injury to a child/disabled person. Judicial records show his sentencing hearing will be held Jan. 4.

He was arrested April 20 after officials say he did not get help for his 17-year-old daughter for nearly a week after he noticed she had frostbite in February.