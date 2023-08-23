Managing tropical storm damage: Expert tips for protecting your plants, trees

3NEWS spoke with Botanical Indoor Gardening owner Gabriel Vega, who said residents can take a proactive approach to safeguarding their greenery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold brought some much needed rain to the area, but the wind packed a punch.

Those conditions caused damage in the area, especially to our plants and trees.

3NEWS spoke with Botanical Indoor Gardening owner Gabriel Vega, who said residents can take a proactive approach to safeguarding their greenery.

"Obviously, we're going to want to cut those limbs free, try to do the cleanest cut possible. You can even sterilize some of your chains with some alcohol or something simple," he said. "Although that's not necessary, the key thing is to make a really clear cut, so that way you can prevent any infections that are going to happen, that may happen with splinter trees."

Vega added that the less surface area you have on your tree, the quicker it can recover from damage. This also prevents the tree from getting bacteria that could cause it to rot from the inside as well as draws termites away from your home.

