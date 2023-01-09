Mana's concert to bolster memorial scholarship honoring Robb Elementary tragedy victim

During this tour, they've announced their plan to donate the proceeds of the concert to the Maite Yuleana Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scholarship at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, in honor of one of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary, is about to receive a significant boost in donations.

This boost is thanks to a concert happening in Houston.

The Mexican pop-rock sensation Mana is performing there, where they will debut their "Mexico Lindo Y Querido Tour." During this tour, they've announced their plan to donate the proceeds of the concert to the Maite Yuleana Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.

Maite's mother, Ana Coronado, shared the exciting news on Facebook. A few months ago, 3NEWS spoke with Coronado about her daughter's dreams of one day becoming a marine biologist.

Coronado said that the scholarship is a way for her daughter's legacy to live on. If residents would like to donate to the scholarship, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!