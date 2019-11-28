CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday night following a building fire in the Annaville area. The fire starting just after 7:30 p.m. in an abandoned shed like building on Deer Street, near Leopard.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames but a 60-year old man was taken to the hospital for to be treated for minor burns.

The fire department still needs to determine the exact cause of the fire. They believe the fire might have been started by a transient trying to keep warm.

