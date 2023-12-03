Manhunt underway for escaped convict out of Jim Wells County jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A manhunt is underway for an escaped convict out of Jim Wells County.
At approximately 9:44 a.m., Juan Gabriel Ybanez escaped from the Jim Wells County jail by climbing over a razor-wired fence.
Texas DPS, Alice PD and Premont Police have joined in the manhunt efforts. He was last seen running west in a t-shirt and shorts.
If you have any information regarding the escaped convict. Call the Jim Wells County Sheriff's office at (361) 668-0341. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips.
