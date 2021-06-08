Aransas County launches death investigation after man's body found in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Aransas County are searching for more information regarding the death of a William Mullennix or as some may know him -- Billy.
According to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, it was on Sunday night when officers responded to a residence along FM 1781 after a man, who was unresponsive, was found laying face down.
CPR was reportedly in progress when deputies arrived.
As the investigation continues -- a GoFundMe has been set up by family to help with funeral expenses.
Stick with 3News as we follow the investigation.
