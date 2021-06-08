x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Aransas County launches death investigation after man's body found in Rockport

He has been identified by law enforcement as William Mullennix or as some may know him -- Billy.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Aransas County are searching for more information regarding the death of a William Mullennix or as some may know him -- Billy.

According to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, it was on Sunday night when officers responded to a residence along FM 1781 after a man, who was unresponsive, was found laying face down.

CPR was reportedly in progress when deputies arrived.

As the investigation continues -- a GoFundMe has been set up by family to help with funeral expenses.

Stick with 3News as we follow the investigation.

Credit: Mullennix Family

RELATED: Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas

RELATED: Shrimp boat collision in Aransas Pass

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 