CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Saturday would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.

The South African anti-apartheid revolutionary political leader served as the president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

To celebrate him, the 4th Annual Nelson Mandela Day took place in Heritage Park.

The free and multicultural event honored the Nobel Peace Prize recipient who impacted positive change through inspiration every day.

The Corpus Christi City Council also designated July 21st as Nelson Mandela Day in Corpus Christi to honor him and his legacy.

