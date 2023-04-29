Many gather for grand opening of Pizza Patron

The grand opening was packed with pizza lovers as well as a very special guest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grand opening celebration took place for Corpus Christ's first ever Pizza Patron.

The opening was packed with pizza lovers as well as a very special guest, musician Chris Perez. The first 86 guests who walked in the doors were given a free 5 meat carnes personal sized pizza.

A Corpus Christi exclusive limited menu was released featuring Perez's famous Perez Pepper Sauce.

Chris Perez told 3NEWS how important the opening was as Corpus Christi will always be important to him. Perez explained, "Corpus will always be a special place for me to come and visit and hang out with family and friends. The relationships I've built, spending so much time over here throughout the years. Corpus will always be a special place for me, and I always look forward to coming back."

Perez hopes Pizza Patron' takes off in Corpus Christi and hopes to see more pop up in the future.

