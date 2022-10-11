Many gathered to attend funeral services for Sinton native Mathew Banda

Banda was described as a 'friend to all' and a 'kind-hearted soul.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week.

Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Loved ones told 3NEWS that the Sinton native was a loving father to a baby girl who had just turned two-years-old. Banda was described as a 'friend to all' and a 'kind-hearted soul.'

Banda was 27-years old. He would have turned 28 later this month. 3NEWS was told that Betsy Mandujano will be laid to rest this weekend.

