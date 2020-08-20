3 Live Maps: Where the wildfires are burning in California right now

Looking for what's burning in California? These maps are a good place to start.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are battling wildfires in Northern California and thousands of people have been given orders to evacuate as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heatwave.

On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked President Trump in a tweet for the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to help the state's emergency response to the wildfires burning in Northern California. He also said California is battling two of the largest fires in California history with 585 fires currently burning in the state. He said the state has recorded nearly 12,000 lightning strikes in the last week.

RELATED:

The fires Cal Fire is working on are listed on a map HERE.

The maps below are best viewed on a desktop computer.

Google has a crisis map focusing on wildfires and road closures:

National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

Mapping company ArcGIS shows hotspots.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

GO IN-DEPTH

In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape. The only way out? Scientists say we need to burn our forests more.

Visit http://www.firepowermoney.com for an even deeper look at the crisis that eventually will impact every person in the United States. In response to the series, a Federal judge demanded PG&E justify why it’s spending money to influence state politics and not using the money to improve the safety of its power grid instead.