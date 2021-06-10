Crude oil leak at Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City

Texas City officials say those in the area may smell a strong odor, but there is no threat to the surrounding community.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A crude oil leak was reported early Wednesday at the Marathon Petroleum facility in Texas City, according to emergency management officials.

Marathon Petroleum confirmed that cleanup at its Galveston Bay facility is already underway as of 10 a.m. and the leak has been confined to the facility.

Officials said the leak is coming from a large storage tank that wasn't full. They're still trying to figure out the rate of flow and the cause of the leak, the company said.

Marathon Petroleum confirmed no one was injured.

Texas City officials first posted about the incident around 8:20 a.m. The city said there is no impact on the surrounding community besides the strong smell of crude oil.