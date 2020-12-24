Marceliano Pinkey hasn't been seen since Dec. 15 after disappearing in the 2100 block of Main Street, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 4-year-old boy last seen at the Greyhound bus station in downtown last week.

Marceliano Pinkey disappeared from the 2100 block of Main Street on Dec. 15.

Police said he is about 4 feet tall and weighs around 60 pounds. Investigators didn’t have a description of the clothes he was wearing at the time of disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning Marceliano’s whereabouts should call HPD patrol at 713-884-3131 or the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840.