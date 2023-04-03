'March for the Vote' continues to fight for advocacy and education

"This takeaway is a celebration, but it's also a reminder that we can't sit back," said Kathryn Oler, President of the League of Women Voters - Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 'March for the Vote' at Water's Edge Park celebrated women's right to vote and efforts made towards equality.

In recent months political concerns like reproductive rights have been a hot topic.

Kathryn Oler is the President of the League of Women Voters - Corpus Christi. She spoke with 3NEWS and said the sacrifices women made to have the right to vote has not been forgotten.

"It's important that people know that it just didn't automatically happen. That women spent years trying to get the right to vote," Oler said.

Mistress of Ceremonies for the march, Nancy Vera said, "It's important that we continue to celebrate women. So, until we get the rights we deserve, in the state of Texas and the country."

One of the march's supporters is Alex Flucke, he told 3NEWS, "Some of the hot tickets are reproductive rights, access to healthcare and also LGBTQ rights."

Flucke is the regional field coordinator for Texas Rising, a nonprofit that's non-partisan. "We really focus on voter rights, getting young Texans registered to vote, getting them active at the ballot box and also active in advocacy work," Flucke explained.

In last year's midterm election, the organization registered over 600 people to vote. Flucke said, "We really got like college folks excited to vote in local elections, and that is just really the goal of what we do."

Kathryn Oler said, there's more work to be done through education and advocacy, so everyone feels their voice is heard.

Oler added, "This takeaway is a celebration, but it's also a reminder that we can't sit back. We still have to advocate for that right to maintain and keep it."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!