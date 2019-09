CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 6th Annual Community Baby Shower will be Wednesday, September 18th at KIII Studios.

This event collects donations to give to community partners. Donations can include baby items like clothing, toys, clothes, diapers, and more.

The March of Dimes provides many resources to those who need it. For expecting mothers who would like to get help you can head here for more information.

