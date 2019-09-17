CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sixth annual March of Dimes Community Baby Shower kicked off Wednesday morning at the KIII-TV Studios at 5002 SPID.

The 2019 baby shower focused on mothers who may be addicted to opioids and other drugs by helping them get the support and assistance they need. High demand items at the baby shower included diapers, baby wipes, baby food, and new maternity and baby clothes.

"We hope that this is a help to some of the moms. We know that sometimes, pregnancy is a surprise -- it's always a blessing. You may have other things going on in your life that the pregnancy. You may need a little bit of extra help," said Heather Butcher, maternal & child health director.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from outside the Kiii-TV studios with the latest.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: